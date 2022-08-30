NFTX (NFTX) Price Tops $25.78

NFTX (NFTX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.78 or 0.00129027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $107,093.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.