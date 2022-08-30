NFTify (N1) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTify (N1) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $257,629.87 and approximately $377.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
