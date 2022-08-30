NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 117,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,913. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

