NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,732 ($69.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.89. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,292.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,292.73.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

About NEXT

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.