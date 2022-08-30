NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,850.0 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF remained flat at $20.64 on Tuesday. NEXON has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.