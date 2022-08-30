Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Update

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nexien BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of Nexien BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Nexien BioPharma
