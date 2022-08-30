New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NVSAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 44,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.