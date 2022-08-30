New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,009,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NGCG stock traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.00. 600,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,486. New Generation Consumer Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

