Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.59. 5,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 550,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.
Nevro Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Read More
