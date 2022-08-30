Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 3.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,932,000 after acquiring an additional 731,881 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $220.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

