NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

