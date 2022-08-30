NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 10,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,780. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

