NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

