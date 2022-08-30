NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.