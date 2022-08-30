Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $14.86 on Tuesday, hitting $461.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,484. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

