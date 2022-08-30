Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $596,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 40.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.11. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

