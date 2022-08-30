Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $28.54 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 7,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,958. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

