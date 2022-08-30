Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,654 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

