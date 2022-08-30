Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 59,357 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,357 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after buying an additional 322,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

