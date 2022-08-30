Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 235,436 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,186,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,911,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

