Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 13,751 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.35% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 432,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.6 %

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 148,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,373. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

