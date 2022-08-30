National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NSA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 779,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,705. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

