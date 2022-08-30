Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the July 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 454,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

