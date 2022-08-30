NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 183.96 and a quick ratio of 183.84.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

