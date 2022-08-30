Nano Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004513 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $120.16 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

