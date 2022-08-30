Nafter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,298.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Nafter has a market cap of $542,883.36 and approximately $10,298.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nafter
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
