Morgan Stanley Trims Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price to $21.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $15.95 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

