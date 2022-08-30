Morgan Stanley Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

