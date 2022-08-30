Moonshot (MSHOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172,615.72

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. Moonshot has a market cap of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonshot Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
