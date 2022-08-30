Moonshot (MSHOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172,615.72

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. Moonshot has a market cap of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

