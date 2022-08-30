Moonriver Price Hits $12.28 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $63.89 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $12.28 or 0.00062156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00838274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,449,470 coins and its circulating supply is 5,202,936 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
