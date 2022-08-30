Moonpot (POTS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Moonpot (POTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $17,298.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonpot has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonpot
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonpot
