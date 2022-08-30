Moonpot (POTS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Moonpot (POTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $17,298.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonpot has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

