Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 33.3%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 109,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 43,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

(Get Rating)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.