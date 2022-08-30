Monolith Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

