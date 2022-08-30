MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDB opened at $332.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

