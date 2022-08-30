Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

