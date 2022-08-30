Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQ. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 536.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

