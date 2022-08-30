Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Athira Pharma accounts for approximately 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In other news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at $152,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,996. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

