Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 130,000 Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Archaea Energy makes up 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $273,151,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 278,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of LFG traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.