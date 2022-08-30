Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences makes up approximately 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
REVB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 549,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,709. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Revelation Biosciences Profile
