Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences makes up approximately 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 549,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,709. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Revelation Biosciences Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

