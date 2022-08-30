Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the period. Caribou Biosciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Caribou Biosciences worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,637. The company has a market cap of $576.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

