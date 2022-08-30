Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $259.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 75.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $259,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.25. 92,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

