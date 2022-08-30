MKM Partners Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $118.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.26.

COP opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

