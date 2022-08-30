Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Down 3.5 %
Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.