Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Down 3.5 %

Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

