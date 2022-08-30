Misbloc Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $2.53 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

