Minds (MINDS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Minds (MINDS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Minds has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $28,279.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minds has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080053 BTC.

About Minds

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

