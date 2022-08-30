Mina Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Mina has a market capitalization of $451.03 million and $15.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003416 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 654,339,942 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
