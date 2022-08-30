Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $121.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

