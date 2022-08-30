Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 301,198 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $129,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142,074. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

