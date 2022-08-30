MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 303,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MFM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

