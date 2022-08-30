MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $20.86. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59.
MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
