MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $20.86. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MetroCity Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

